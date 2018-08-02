Coast Guard medevacs unconscious man in Cape Charles

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard medevaced a 60-year-old man from a ship anchored in Cape Charles Thursday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads were notified early Thursday by a representative of the Nord Chesapeake, a 656-foot Panamanian vessel, that a crew member was unconscious.

An MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter crew was dispatched from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Once on-scene, the aircrew hoisted the man aboard the helicopter and transferred him to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.

“Despite the inclement weather throughout the area, our Air Station Elizabeth City personnel were able to quickly medevac the crew member,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Rachel Davis, operations unit watchstander at Sector Hampton Roads. “Efficient communication between the vessel’s captain, Coast Guard watchstanders and the helicopter crew helped make today’s case a success.”