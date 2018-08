HATTERAS, N.C. – On July 31, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad was called to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in locating a sailboat near Cape Point.

The two crews located the boat in the wash and assisted the occupants off the vessel to safety.

All members of the boat survived.

Crews then helped the sailors to find food and lodging for the night.

Here is the Facebook post from the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad: