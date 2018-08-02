Chesapeake golf tournament to benefit Folds of Honor Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - An upcoming golf tournament in Chesapeake will be raising money for the nonprofit Folds of Honor.

The organization raises money to provide scholarships for family members of military men and women who are injured or killed.

Battlefield Golf Club will be holding its 9th annual Patriot Day Tournament in September. The money they raise will stay in the Hampton Roads area to benefit local military families.

They raised $26,000 in 2017 and have raised $175,000 since starting the tournament eight years ago.

This year's tournament will be held Friday, September 21 at Battlefield Golf Club, located at 1001 Centerville Turnpike South. Sponsorships start at $500.

You can contact organizers at Battlefield Golf Club by calling (757) 482-4779 to learn more about various sponsorship opportunities.

Donations can also be made through their GoFundMe page.