Blueberries ready for picking in Pungo despite all the rain

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Flood waters have caused issues in Pungo in recent days, but it’s not impacting blueberry picking at some farms.

Farmers say there is an abundance of blueberries in the midst of the season and that they're ready for picking.

“All of these berries need a home in your freezer or in a pie,” said Pungo Blueberry Farm Etc. owner Juanita Burns.

For decades, Juanita Burns and her husband Robert have been growing blueberries. They allow the public to come by to pick for themselves on certain days of the week.

They are open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

They gave News 3 a tour of the blueberry fields Thursday.

“They are truly hanging like grapes,” said Burns. “If they are not picked in the next couple of days, they are going to fall on the ground and we don’t want that.”

They said this year Mother Nature hasn’t exactly been cooperating.

“We’ve had exotic weather this year, as most growers know,” said Burns.

There is limited time left in the season and recent flooding caused Pungo Blueberry Farm Etc. to close for three days, which caused them to have an abundance of blueberries to pick.

A few miles away at the Apple Berry Farm, there are also plenty to pick.

“The rain has been filling up the blueberries with all that plump juice,” said MC Danner from the Apple Berry Farm. “The rain has made you put on a hat or umbrella, but the blueberries taste so good.”

Farmers in Pungo said they are dealing with whatever comes their way.

“Growers and farmers are tough people,” said Burns. “We suck it up and find something else and make it work.”

If don't mind getting a little wet and would like to go blueberry picking, here's where the farms are located:

Pungo Blueberries

(757) 721-7434

3477 Muddy Creek Road, Virginia Beach, Va. 23456

Apple Berry Farm

(757) 426-7390

2601 West Landing Rd., Virginia Beach, Va. 23456

​U-Pick Bluberries July & August

Call for availability and hours

