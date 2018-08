Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - You may know her from Young and the Restless or any number of movie and TV roles. Soap vet, award-winning actor and activist Victoria Rowell is in town shooting a movie on the Peninsula. She stopped by our studios to catch up on her career and latest projects.

You can find her EMMY Nominated dramedy soap opera, "The Rich and the Ruthless" currently streaming on the Urban Movie Channel, UMC.TV.