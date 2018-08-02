6-year-old gets surprise wish reveal at Norfolk Tides game

NORFOLK, Va. – A 6-year-old Suffolk native received a special wish reveal during the Norfolk Tides’ contest against the Toledo Mud Hens on July 25.

Chartway Federal Credit Union and its We Promise Foundation partnered with Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia to host the reveal for Caleb, who is battling a congenial heart condition.

After tossing out the first pitch before the game, Caleb took part in a special on-field presentation. The three organizations revealed that his wish to visit Disney World would come true.

“What an incredible evening. We are so grateful to have a wonderful partner in Chartway and its We Promise Foundation, and thank them for

making Saturday so special for Caleb and his family,” Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia CEO Sheri Lambert said in a press release.