Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Building heat and humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Flood Warning for the Cashie River near Windsor in Bertie County. At 8:15 PM Tuesday the stage was 8.8 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. Flood stage is 8.0 feet. The river will continue rising to near 9.2 feet by tomorrow morning. The river will fall below flood stage Thursday early afternoon.

Typical summer stretch with heat, humidity, and storms… We will see a bit more sunshine today with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be slim this morning but scattered showers and storms will fire up and move in this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected but heavy downpours are possible. Highs will warm into the upper 80s this afternoon, a bit above normal. With the humidity it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s. It will also be breezy today with south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Our forecast will be very consistent for the end of the work week. Highs will remain in the upper 80s with afternoon heat index values in the 90s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon scattered showers and storms possible Thursday and Friday.

This summer-like pattern will continue for the weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to near 90 but it will feel hotter with the high humidity. A scattered shower or storm is possible both Saturday and Sunday but the weekend will not be a washout.

Today: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%), Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%), Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 1st

1977 Tornado: Louisa Co

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

