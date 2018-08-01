VB ranked 50th priciest city in August National Rent Report

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Apartment rental website Zumper just released its latest national rent report, which revealed Virginia Beach is the 50th priciest city in the United States.

Zumper’s data shows the city’s price of one bedroom units grew 1% to $1,030, while two bedroom units remain at a rent of $1,200 per month.

Chesapeake came in just above Virginia Beach, with a rent of $1,050. Norfolk was ranked the 73rd priciest city with a rent of $820.

The site analyzes 100 cities nationwide and includes a national rate index for one and two bedroom units.

The national one bedroom median decreased by .1% nationwide to $1,208.

The priciest rent belongs to the city of San Francisco, followed closely by New York City, San Jose, Boston and Los Angeles.

Akron, OH ranks as the most affordable city with one bedroom rent coming in at just $570 per month.