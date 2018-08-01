HAMPTON ROADS, Va - As the lazy days of summer give way to the hustle and bustle of school shopping, parents are on the hunt for those key back to school items that will lead to a successful year. Momtrends Editorial Director Lauren Barth has some tips and products to help simplify the school shopping process.
Tips to help simplify the back-to-school shopping process on Coast Live
-
Ideas to help you and your family switch back into school mode on Coast Live
-
Amazon’s Prime Day starts Monday!
-
VBSPCA has advice for calming pets when it storms on Coast Live
-
More ways to prepare for hurricane season on Coast Live
-
Kids trying new vaping trend that looks like USB drive, health officials say
-
-
Walmart and Microsoft team up to fight Amazon
-
Keep local beaches beautiful with eco-friendly tips on Coast Live
-
Norfolk Botanical Garden helps us prepare our trees for hurricane season on Coast Live
-
A new eco-friendly alternative for dealing with the loss of a pet on Coast Live
-
Travel challenges and tips for dream international vacations on Coast Live
-
-
The benefits of Guaranteed Admission Agreements for college on Coast Live
-
Amidst national news of suicide, one local woman’s personal struggle on Coast Live
-
Teacher posts heartbreaking ‘Lockdown Poem’ in kindergarten classroom