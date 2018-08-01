Swimming advisory listed for sections of Kill Devil Hills beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – A swimming advisory was issued for two areas along the ocean in Dare County.

The advisory is for the public beach access at Ocean Bay Boulevard in Kill Devil Hills. Test results of water samples exceed state and federal standards.

Officials say the advisory is not a beach closing and it does not affect the entire Kill Devil Hills area. A sign is posted near the affected areas.

The advisories that were issued for two areas on July 25 have been lifted.

Recreational waters are checked during the summer months for high levels of bacteria.

Indicator organisms like enterococci are monitored and when they are too high, a sign is posted at the beach.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.