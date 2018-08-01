State Police issue Critically Missing Adult Alert for elderly Martinsville man

RICHMOND – Virginia State Police issued an Ashanti Alert for a missing, elderly Martinsville man on behalf of the Martinsville Police Department Wednesday.

88-year-old John Alee Wimbush was last seen at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday on Forest Street in Martinsville, Virginia. He is believed to have been abducted and in danger.

Wimbush is described as a black man who is approximately 5’6″ tall and weighs 176 pounds. He has brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Wimbush was last seen wearing a blue shirt, a jacket and blue jeans. He also uses a cane to walk.

Authorities believe Wimbush may be with Valerie Vianna Swinson (also known as Valerie Vianna Condell), a 59-year-old black woman who is approximately 5’8″ tall, weighs 167 pounds and has brown eyes and black and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped tank top.

State Police say they are believed to be traveling in a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder with an unknown registration. They may be driving on I-81 N to I-95 N to Fort Washington, Maryland.

If you have seen Wimbush or are aware of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Martinsville Police Department at 1-276-403-5328.

