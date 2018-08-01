‘Skins Scoop: wide receiver Josh Doctson leaves practice early with injury

RICHMOND, Va. — Wide receiver Josh Doctson left the morning practice session early after diving for a pass and hitting the ground hard at Redskins Training Camp on Wednesday morning.

Team officials said that Doctson will be evaluated for a left shoulder injury.

Cornerback Josh Norman was covering Doctson during the play and Norman believes that Doctson “jammed” his shoulder.

Doctson later tweeted with the hashtag “#Imgood”.

Jay Gruden will next address the media and update the status of Doctson on Thursday at 9:30a.m.