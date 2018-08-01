‘Skins Scoop: wide receiver Josh Doctson leaves practice early with injury

RICHMOND, Va. — Wide receiver Josh Doctson left the morning practice session early after diving for a pass and hitting the ground hard at Redskins Training Camp on Wednesday morning.

Team officials said that Doctson will be evaluated for a left shoulder injury.

#Redskins WR Josh Doctson is being evaluated for a shoulder injury. An update on his status will be shared tomorrow. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) August 1, 2018

Cornerback Josh Norman was covering Doctson during the play and Norman believes that Doctson “jammed” his shoulder.

Josh Norman on the Josh Doctson injury play. Told me on the side he fears Doctson "jammed" his shoulder. pic.twitter.com/SeCaaaIXRW — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 1, 2018

Doctson later tweeted with the hashtag “#Imgood”.

Jay Gruden will next address the media and update the status of Doctson on Thursday at 9:30a.m.