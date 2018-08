Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police responded to the 400 block of Youngs Mill Lane after reports of a shooting on August 1 at 1:31 a.m.

Officers located the victim, a 26 year old Hampton man, upon arrival.

The man was transported from the parking lot to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

There is no suspect at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.