Redskins sign another Hokie in linebacker Dadi Nicolas

RICHMOND, Va. – As training camp continues, the Redskins continued their Hokie hunt by announcing the signing of free-agent linebacker Dadi Nicolas.

Nicolas suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in January of 2017, sidelining him for the entire season. In 2016, Nicolas was drafted in the sixth round by the Kansas City Chiefs, and appeared in 11 games.

The 6-foot-3 pass rusher spent the early parts of the 2018 offseason with the Seattle Seahawks before being waived in June.

Nicolas played four seasons at Virginia Tech from 2012-15, logging 165 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, and 17 sacks during his career.

Nicolas becomes the fourth Virginia Tech player to be signed by the Redskins this offseason, joining draftees Greg Stroman, Tim Settle, and Adonis Alexander.

The ‘Skins also announced the waiving of offensive lineman Alex Balducci.