Norfolk Public Schools to hold job fair ahead of school year

Norfolk, Va. — Norfolk Public School is holding a job fair on August 6.

The job fair will be held at Crossroads School on 8021 Old Ocean View Road from noon to 4 p.m., and the district says that it’s recruiting for position available this upcoming school year.

NPS said they have begun using a new recruitment, selection and hiring tool, TalentEd, to make the process more seamless and allow the district to be that much more successful in its quest to fill teacher vacancies at all schools.

NPS will hold its final fair before the new school year begins on August 24.

