Newport News Police investigating burglary

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police responded to a call in the 500 block of Blue Point Terrace in reference to a suspected burglary on July 30 at 8:25 p.m.
Upon arrival, authorities observed a shattered back window that appeared to have bullet holes. Officers also discovered that the back door was unsecured.
No individuals were found inside after a thorough search, and a small television was taken from the property, according to police.
Officers reported that the residence was unoccupied during the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing.
37.087082 -76.473012