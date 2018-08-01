Newport News Police investigating burglary

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police responded to a call in the 500 block of Blue Point Terrace in reference to a suspected burglary on July 30 at 8:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, authorities observed a shattered back window that appeared to have bullet holes. Officers also discovered that the back door was unsecured.

No individuals were found inside after a thorough search, and a small television was taken from the property, according to police.

Officers reported that the residence was unoccupied during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.