Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Suffolk church

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 20-year-old Suffolk man was arrested by Suffolk Police for allegedly breaking into a church in the city.

Police tell News 3 they arrested Gideon Gitahi Njorge of Texas after officers were called to Union Baptist Missionary Church in the 5400 block of Nansemond Parkway around 11 p.m. on July 30.

Officers reportedly confronted Njorge near the church while on their way to the alarm call that was referenced to the church by dispatch. This is where police observed a piece of broken glass on the suspect’s shoe and cuts on his arms.

When police arrived at the church, they say glass from a broken door was found and surveillance video footage showed that Njorge broke into the church.

Njorge is being charged with Breaking & Entering with Intent to Commit Felony and Destruct-Removal Church or Cemetery Structure as well as Arson/Business and Vandalism of Private Property.

Some of the charges stem from an investigation of a breaking and entering and arson case at a Turf & Garden, Inc. in the 5400 block of Nansemond Parkway that also happened on July 30.

Survalence video also reportedly confirmed that Njorge was the suspect in this incident. Police say it also showed that Njorge started a fire near a cage containing gas propane cylinders and also destroyed a section of fencing at the business.

Njorge is currently being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Police said they are still investigating the incident and that additional charges are forthcoming.