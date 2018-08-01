HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Local author Tearanie Wilson-Parker shares the personal story that motivated her to write her new book, ‘Funding An Empire: What My Parents Didn’t Teach Me About Money.’ She says if your parents taught you about money you should call and thank them right away.
Local author shares lessons her parents didn’t teach her about money on Coast Live
