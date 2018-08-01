List of events for 35th Annual National Night Out events across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – It’s a great night to be out!

The 35th Annual National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, August 8 this year.

The event is designed to strengthen relationships between police officers and neighborhoods. Each community has the opportunity to talk to law enforcement about the crime in their area and steps toward prevention.

Here is a list of National Night Out events happening in each of the seven cities:

Virginia Beach

Chic’s Beach residents will celebrate National Night Out from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Jr. Market on Lookout Road.

The Virginia Beach Police Department 3rd Precinct, Chesapeake Beach Fire Station #4 and Chesapeake Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad will provide static emergency vehicle displays.

There will also be corn hole, free food and drinks and giveaways. Food and prizes will be donated by the Chesapeake Beach Civic League.

Suffolk

More than 150 communities, homeowner’s associations, civic organizations, neighborhoods, churches and businesses will band together to host block parties, cook outs and mini festivals all throughout the city.

Suffolk’s National Night Out celebrations will kick off with an event in the City Council Chamber at Suffolk City Hall at 442 West Washington Street at 5:30 p.m. Suffolk Mayor Linda Johnson, Police Chief Thomas Bennett and Fire Chief Ed Taylor will help get the celebration going.

After the ceremony, tour groups in nine motorcades will go throughout the city to visit registered parties and enjoy the fun.

Norfolk

National Night Out will occur on August 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. within the Broad Creek community located at 2861 East Princess Anne Road (occurring behind the Norfolk SECEP Center). This year’s theme? “Hold Up the Light – For Our Home, Our Community, and Our City.”

The fun-filled night includes engaging with fellow neighbors, officers and City officials through fun family events. Local entertainment, food and beverages will also be on display.

The Norfolk Police Department and Norfolk-Fire Rescue will also have displays for residents to view, with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office also offering an onsite Youth ID program.

Click here for more information on National Night Out.