HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police have warned citizens after receiving reports of a scam targeting elderly residents of the city.

The scam reportedly spoofs caller IDs to read as “Langley Air Force Base.”

The scammer then tries to sell various medical equipment to the unsuspecting elderly citizens.

Langley Air Force Base confirmed to police that they are not making these calls.

We have received reports of a scam targeting elderly Hampton residents by spoofing their caller ID to say "Langley Air Force Base". The scammer tries to sell back braces and various other medical equipment. LAFB has confirmed that they are not making the calls. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) July 31, 2018