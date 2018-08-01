Greyhawks getting new Commander August 2

NORFOLK, Va. – Commander Scott A. Wastak will assume command of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron One Two Zero (VAW-120) on August 2.

The ceremony, taking place at Norfolk Naval Station, Chambers Field, will see Wastak relieve Commander Michael D. France as commanding officer.

Wastak will now command over 508 soldiers and 200 civilians assigned to VAW-120 operating and maintaining 22 aircraft.

France’s next assignment is Deputy Commander, Airborne Command, Control, and Logistics Wing. He has commanded the Greyhawks since April, 2017.