First Warning Forecast: Tracking a summer-like pattern

***Flood Warning for the Cashie River near Windsor in Bertie County. At 5:15 AM Wednesday the stage was 9.1 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. Flood stage is 8.0 feet. The river will continue rising to near 9.2 feet today. The river will fall below flood stage Thursday early afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms this evening. We aren’t expecting any severe storms, but heavy downpours are possible. It will be muggy and warm overnight with lows in the mid 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values will be in the 90s. We have a 30 percent chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Temperatures will also remain very warm overnight, with lows in the mid 70s.

We will be stuck in a very summer-like pattern, which means heat, humidity and afternoon storms.We’ll see a very similar day to end the work week. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Good news though, it won’t be a washout.

We’ll crank the heat up a bit over the weekend. Highs on Saturday will warm to the upper 80s. Expect a 50/50 shot for showers and storms. This will be our best chance for wet weather. Conditions will improve on Sunday. It will be hotter with highs near 90, but only a 30 percent chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

Hot and humid to start the work week. Temperatures will soar to the low 90s with a chance for an afternoon storm.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower possible (20%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, afternoon scattered showers and storms. (30%), Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Lows in the low and mid 70s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

