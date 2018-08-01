Currituck Co. continues pumping operation after recent flooding

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – Officials in Currituck County say they are still pumping water from certain areas because of recent flooding that happened.

The county says it is currently pumping at Carova Beach, Swan Beach, the Ocean Sands subdivision and the Whalehead subdivision.

Pumping is occurring in the Carova Beach subdivision under the legal authority granted the county to maintain roads in the Carova Beach Road Service District.

In Swan Beach, the county is allowed to pump under a State of Emergency declared on July 26 due to water levels at the main entrance to the subdivision rendering it inaccessible to emergency response vehicles.

The county also wants to clarify that it is not pumping in North Swan Beach.

Currituck County does not have the legal authority to pump in the subdivision after a majority of property owners in North Swan Beach objected to the inclusion of their community in the road maintenance service district in 2007.

Some of the pumps are placing standing water from the flooding into the ocean, according to the county.