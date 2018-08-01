Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s Shots of the Day
-
Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Good news and bad news
-
Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Less rain, but more heat
-
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s Shots of the Day
-
Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: From sunshine to storms
-
Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: A windy, cooler weekend
-
-
Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: More heat, more humidity and more storms
-
Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: More storms, heavy downpours ahead
-
Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Rain, rain and more rain
-
Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Rain, rain and more rain
-
Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Dangerously hot on Monday
-
-
First Warning Forecast: Brief Improvement
-
First Warning Forecast: Flood Warning
-
News 3 announces more success after earning the #1 rated newscast at 11 and more!