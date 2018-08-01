Arrest made in July 23 Roadside Cafe shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police arrested Quentin Torianto Jefferson, 41, in connection with a July 23 shooting at Roadside Cafe on Jefferson Avenue.

The Newport News man was officially charged with malicious wounding; firearm: poss by non-violent felon; and firearm: use in the commission of a felony.

Back on July 23 at 1:52 a.m., authorities received a call for a shooting that occurred in the 4400 block of Jefferson Avenue.

When authorities arrived, they found a 50 year old Hampton man suffering from a gunshot wound to the mid section of his body outside the Roadside Cafe.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.