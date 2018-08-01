America’s Run for the Fallen makes it’s way through Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – America’s Run for the Fallen made its way through Hampton Roads on Wednesday.

The dedicated team of runners are making the 6,000-mile, 120-day journey all the way to Arlington for closing ceremonies on August 5.

The run began in April 7 in Fort Irwin, CA and will end in Arlington National Cemetery, with the goal to honor and remember all the Americans who paid the ultimate price since the October 2000 bombing of the USS Cole.

Each day, runners travel 50 miles and they stop each mile to honor one or more fallen service members.

Wednesday morning, the Run for the Fallen began its day-long from the border station at Moyock, N.C. to Fort Story in Virginia Beach.