Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Fashion show producers, Neisha Jones from NJ Productions and Josh Alvelo of Innovative Twist know a thing or two about success for young models. As they prepare to audition for another group of models, they share with us some do's and don'ts for any kids hoping to hit the runway.

Island Vibes Youth Fashion Show Auditions

Ages 3 - 18

August 4, 2018 from 2-4pm

Pembroke Mall, Virginia Beach

For more information: 757-401-2779 or 757-553-1111