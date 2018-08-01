22nd Street Bridge in Chesapeake closing due to serious deterioration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The 22nd Street Bridge in Chesapeake is closing for good at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 18-month long project will replace the existing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

The section of Seaboard Avenue located below the overpass will also be closed until the replacement project is complete.

Chesapeake Public Works said the structure is unsafe for drivers and pedestrians. The new bridge, set to be complete in September of 2018, will include a bicycle lane and sidewalk in both directions.