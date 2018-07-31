‘Wait, that can’t be right!’ Virginia Beach man wins $1 million prize in lottery scratcher game

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Alfred Cross couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I thought, ‘Wait, that can’t be right!'” he recalled. “I thought it was a misprint.”

However, it wasn’t a mistake. The Virginia Beach resident scratched his 20X the Money ticket from the Virginia Lottery to find he won the game’s $1 million top prize!

Cross bought the winning ticket at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 3201 Holland Road in Virginia Beach, where he stopped for groceries. The chances of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,224,000.

After winning, he was given the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or taking a one-time cash option of $610,874 before taxes. He chose the cash option.

The retired postal worker said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Virginia Beach received more than $28.6 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.

Click here for more information and to see a complete list of lottery funds to Virginia school districts.