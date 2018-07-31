Virginia Tech releases guide to identification and control of giant hogweed

BLACKSBURG, VA. — With giant hogweed being found across Virginia, Virginia Tech has released a guide for those who have trouble or may not know how to identify the poisonuos plant.

So why is giant hogweed dangerous? Its because of the sap that comes from the plant.

Virginia Tech scientist says that sap from the plant can cause severe burning and blistering if it makes contact with sunlight and dries. For this reason, giant hogweed is both a Virginia and Federal noxious weed (USDA APHIS, VDACS).

To learn of the helpful tips given by Virginia Tech, click here.