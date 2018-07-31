Virginia Beach Rep. Taylor working to gain federal funding for Ashanti Alert

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. —The “Ashanti Alert” could soon become a national tool to help missing and endangered adults.

The alert, named after Ashanti Billie, has been in effect in Virginia since July 1, 2018. Billie was a Virginia Beach college student who was taken from JEB Little Creek in September 2017. Her body was found behind a church near Charlotte, North Carolina weeks after she was taken.

Following her death, the Billie family began taking steps to help others like Ashanti who disappear under suspicious circumstances. Using a system similar to Amber Alerts and Silver Alerts, the Ashanti Alert was implemented in Virginia. The focus of the Ashanti Alert is on adults between the ages of 18 and 64. Before the Ashanti Alert, there was no warning system for this age group.

Now Congressman Scott Taylor is working to bring the alert to a national level.

According to Kim Wimbish, a spokesperson for the Billie family, $50 million in funding has been found to use to make the alert system available across the country.

This is a developing story, with more information to come.

Full coverage: Ashanti Billie disappearance