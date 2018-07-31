× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: More rain and storms possible today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Noon Tuesday for the Outer Banks of Dare County. Showers and thunderstorms are expected with rainfall amounts of 1”-3” possible in a short period of time. With already saturated soil, these heavy rainfall rates may produce areas of flash flooding.

Rain and storms again today… Like yesterday, we will see mostly cloudy skies with on and off rain showers today. Unlike yesterday, rain will be more scattered this morning and more widespread this afternoon. A strong to severe thunderstorm is possible and rain will be heavy at times with localized flooding possible. Highs will warm into the mid 80s today, still a bit below normal, but it will be muggy.

Rain chances will taper off this evening but a few scattered showers/storms are still possible tonight. We will continue to see mostly cloudy skies with lows mid 70s.

More sunshine will try to break through for the second half of the week but heat and humidity will build. Afternoon scattered showers and storms will be possible Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday but rain will not be as widespread. Highs will warm into the upper 80s for the second half the work week. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid 90s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Showers/Storms (40%), Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 31st

1992 Severe Thunderstorm Winds: Central, East Central VA

1996 Severe Thunderstorm Damage: Southeast, East Central VA

2016 Flash Flooding Virginia Beach & Norfolk

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

