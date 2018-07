SUFFOLK, Va. – Firefighters in Suffolk worked a house fire that displaced three people Tuesday.

Officials tell News 3 that the fire was in the 6000 block of Glasgow Street. The call came into dispatch around 11 a.m.

Firefighters could see flames coming from the roof of the home upon arrival they said.

The fire was put under control by around 12 p.m.

There were no injuries.

