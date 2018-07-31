Suffolk Teen Summit scheduled for August 25

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Department of Parks & Recreation and the Suffolk Office on Youth will host the sixth annual Teen Summit on Saturday, August 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn Suffolk Riverfront, 100 East Constance Road.

The summit, which runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., hopes to engage the youth in interactive sessions dealing with health and wellness, self-esteem and goal setting.

Parents and adults that work with youth are encouraged to participate in the sessions, as well.

This dynamic conference serves as an expansion of a variety of prevention programs and activities created as part of the Suffolk Initiative on Youth Crime Prevention Plan.

Registration is now open.