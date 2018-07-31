Some OBX vacationers asked to contact rental agencies before travel because of recent flooding

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Currituck County is asking those that will be vacationing to contact their reality agencies to make sure rental house they will be staying in are accessible after recent flooding in the Outer Banks.

Officials with the County say some areas of Corolla and the four-wheel drive area have standing water in roadways remaining from recent storms.

Despite the presence of standing water in certain locations, all vacationers and residents in Corolla must remember to follow the county’s rules for beach driving, added officials.

The County has also advised motorist to not drive over dunes illegally and to not block access points by illegally parking at the high dune line. At this time, all normal traffic patterns and parking regulations remain in effect in the four-wheel drive area.