NORFOLK, Va. – July 31 is National Mutt Day and the staff at News 3 is happy to share pictures of their very own family pets!

Today is a day to celebrate the mixed breed dogs that bring joy to so many families across the 757.

Here is a photo gallery of some of News 3’s own mutts:

Feel free to share the love and send some pictures of your own mutt on our Twitter and/or Facebook pages.

36.850769 -76.285873