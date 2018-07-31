Redskins Training Camp: Day 6

RICHMOND, Va. – Camp is continued.

Tuesday, the Redskins return to the practice field following nearly 48 hours away from the gridiron. Monday’s off day came after the team’s Sunday afternoon walkthrough was called-off.

For day six of training camp 2018, the ‘Skins will practice at 9:45 a.m. before a 4:40 p.m. walkthrough. Last year’s defensive captain D.J. Swearinger says camaraderie can build during camp – but not necessarily between the offense and the defense.

“We want to be as competitive as possible at camp,” Swearing explained. “You know, the offense and defense, we don’t have to like each other in camp. We shouldn’t like each other in camp. It should be competitive. We should be trying to get the best out of each other. That’s only going to make us bigger and better in the longer run. You know, once the season starts we’ll look back on that and laugh at it.”

