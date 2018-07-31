People Taking Action: Local grandma is on the go helping her community!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - She's a local grandma who is the driving force behind so many activities in her community in the Charlestowne section of Virginia Beach.

Pat Dolan is on the move, volunteering in a variety of ways. News 3 gave her the surprise of her life thanks to an email from Mary Ann Milinazzo.

"Since moving to Virginia Beach 12 years ago, Pat has started and is president of an active garden club in Charlestowne," Mary Ann read.

That club is responsible for a neighborhood butterfly garden. But that's not all; Pat stays busy.

She's also the coordinator for the neighborhood watch program in Charlestowne. She's very involved with the civic league; she's also president of the Citizens for Stumpy Lake. Pat helps coordinate the National Night Out celebrations for the Charlestowne community, as well as other neighborhood events.

These are the reasons Mary Ann nominated Pat.

"This woman devotes her life to making our neighborhood good; she unites us and works tirelessly toward improving our neighborhood," Mary Ann told us.

For those reasons, News 3 presented Pat with a People Taking Action award, along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

Pat was surprised and grateful.

"Well, this is so exciting! Thank you so much," Pat said. "I don't know; this is something I like to do, and I try to help everybody. I say prayers every morning saying that 'I'm glad to be here one more day, Lord, just tell me what I need to do, and if I can help somebody I will.'"

Pat says she wants to use her gift card for improvements at Stumpy Lake.