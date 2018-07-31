Norfolk Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a young boy who went missing Tuesday.

Police say 12-year-old Brandon Carter was last seen in the 900 block of E. Little Creek Road at 3:33 p.m. Authorities say Brandon has autism.

Brandon is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a white shirt with the words “Team Jesus” written in green, black and red shorts and white shoes.

Anyone who has seen Brandon or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

