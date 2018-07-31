Newport News man allegedly leaves child unattended during domestic assault

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News arrested a man in the city for reportedly leaving a child unattended during an alleged domestic assault.

According to the Newport News Police Department, 34-year-old Quincy Minor was charged child abuse and neglect for the May 2018 incident.

Police are reporting that Minor while committing domestic assault against the child’s mother, left the child alone and unattended.

The child did not suffer injuries or get hurt while being left alone.

Minor was originally arrested for the incident on July 30, police say.

Police did not say what or if any charges Minor faces for the alleged domestic assault.