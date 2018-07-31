NCDOT State “Roadeo” Championship gets underway July 31

RALEIGH, N.C. – The annual “Roadeo” event hosted by the North Carolina Department of Transportation will get underway on July 31 at 9 a.m at the State Fairgrounds, Martin Building, in Raleigh.

The Roadeo is a competition held in each of the NCDOT’s 14 divisions across the state to test safety awareness and skill level of employees who operate heavy equipment.

The friendly competitions include maneuvering of dump trucks, tractors and trailers through obstacles meant to resemble real-life scenarios.

The goal of this event is to improve and sharpen the skills of the NCDOT workers, while emphasizing safety at the same time.

Division winners in each competition will have the chance to claim a state-level title at this year’s state championship.