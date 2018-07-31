Money-saving tips for summer concerts on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Nothing says summer like stretching out under the stars for a night of live music. Many of you have been taking advantage of the summer concert lineups around town, but don’t worry – there are plenty more top acts heading our way. Billboard contributor and founder of Hollywire.com Chelsea Briggs tells us how to see concerts without paying for tickets.