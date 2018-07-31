Hampton Police meets Jersey Shore’s DJ Pauly D

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Members of the Hampton Police Division got to meet DJ Pauly D at local radio station (Z104) event on Tuesday in Virginia Beach.

The Facebook post from Hampton Police follows with a blurb from the reality show actor and DJ’s favorite show line, “CABS ARE HERE.”

DJ Pauly D is in town as part of Z104’s Summer Beach Bash this Sunday, which is being held on a private beach in the Hampton Roads area.

The 39-year-old, also known as Paul DelVecchio Jr., was on the MTV hit reality show Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012.

