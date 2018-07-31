First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road work for Tuesday
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Tuesday, July 31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning
VA 164 West: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 West from London Blvd. to the West Norfolk Bridge on Wednesday, August 1 and Thursday, August 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
VA 164 East: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 East from the West Norfolk Bridge to London Blvd. on Wednesday, August 1 and Thursday, August 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND NOTABLE DETOURS July 29-August 4
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place on July 29-August 2, as follows:
- I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
· Single-lane closure west, July 31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure east, August 1-2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64 Express Lanes
- Full closure July 30-August 1, 9 a.m. to noon.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel
· Single-lane closure south, July 31, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure north, August 1-2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-664:
- I-664 north and south on-ramps closed from VA-164 west July 29- August 1, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Ramps will not be closed simultaneously.
I-264: Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place.
- I-264 east and west on-ramps at Ballentine Boulevard July 29-August 2, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements and Witchduck, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:
- I-264 east Exit 15B (Newtown Road north) closed July 15. Traffic should take Exit 15A (Newtown Road south). Motorists will be able to go north and south on Newtown Rd. from that exit.