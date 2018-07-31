× First Warning Forecast: Scattered Showers & Storms

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

***A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through late tonight for the Outer Banks of Dare County. Showers and thunderstorms are expected with rainfall amounts of 1”-3” possible in a short period of time. With already saturated soil, these heavy rainfall rates may produce areas of flash flooding.

Gloomy and rainy day once again for our Tuesday. We are only tracking a few scattered showers this afternoon but are expecting more scattered, heavy downpours this evening. Some people through the day will only experience a few light showers and a few will see heavy downpours, that’s why we are sticking with scattered showers. We will continue to be mostly cloudy with the wind coming from the south at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be below normal with highs only in the low to mid 80s but we will still be very humid.

More sunshine will try to break through for the second half of the week but heat and humidity will build. Afternoon scattered showers and storms will be possible Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday but rain will not be as widespread. Highs will warm into the upper 80s for the second half the work week. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid 90s. We will stay partly to mostly cloudy with some breaks of sunshine. Wind will pick up for Wednesday from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

As of now rain chances will be lower for Sunday and Monday at a 30% chance but it is early so we will tweak that throughout this week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Showers/Storms (40%), Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 31st

1992 Severe Thunderstorm Winds: Central, East Central VA

1996 Severe Thunderstorm Damage: Southeast, East Central VA

2016 Flash Flooding Virginia Beach & Norfolk

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.