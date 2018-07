Nags Head, N.C. – Nags Head Fire and Rescue received a call at approximately 6 a.m. on July 31 in reference to heavy smoke coming out from behind Waverider’s Coffee, Deli and Pub at 3022 S. Croatan Highway.

Nags Head’s two fire stations, the Dare County Fire Marshal, Dare County EMS, as well as firefighters from Kill Devil Hills and Colington Fire Departments responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.

No injuries were reported.