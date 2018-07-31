Donation jar stolen from Yorktown 7-Eleven

YORKTOWN, Va. – At approximately 8:40 a.m. on July 24, an unknown black male stole a donation jar from the counter of the 7-Eleven located at 8647 George Washington Memorial Highway.

In a video posted on the York-Puquoson Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the suspect is seen wearing a black hat, grey shirt and light colored shorts.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying this suspect.

Here is the video of the heist:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.