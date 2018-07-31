HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The last day of July is the day to celebrate the super food that is the avocado. So we invited Jorge Romero from Jessy's Taco Bistro in Norfolk (jessysov.com) to show us how to make some great guacamole.
Celebrating National Avocado Day with some fresh guacamole on Coast Live
-
Are avocados healthy?
-
How to make a proper New England clam roll on Coast Live
-
Can Chipotle keep momentum with quesadillas and milkshakes?
-
Guide to Independence Day celebrations in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina
-
Norfolk Botanical Garden expert shows us which plants attract butterflies on Coast Live
-
-
A watermelon eating contest to preview July 4th fun in Currituck on Coast Live
-
Consumer Reports: Breakfast on the run
-
Local restaurant offers free gelato July 15 for National Ice Cream Day
-
Previewing the big CoVa “Best of” Party with a hula twist on Coast Live
-
Tacos own the weekend at Norfolk Taco Festival
-
-
When the 4th of July is on a Wednesday, your long weekend gets confusing
-
News 3 tours the USS Monterey for the Fourth of July
-
Chef Jacqui hits the roof and shows us how to make tasty tacos for summer on Coast Live