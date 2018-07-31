Celebrating National Avocado Day with some fresh guacamole on Coast Live

Posted 3:53 pm, July 31, 2018, by , Updated at 03:56PM, July 31, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The last day of July is the day to celebrate the super food that is the avocado.  So we invited Jorge Romero from Jessy's Taco Bistro in Norfolk (jessysov.com) to show us how to make some great guacamole.