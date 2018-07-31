Attempted abduction reported by Virginia Beach Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police received a third party call on July 30 at 3:17 p.m. regarding an incident that occurred on Pinewood Drive.

While in the 1300 block of Cypress Ave, a male juvenile who was walking to a friend’s house, reported that a white van stopped behind him. An unknown male then jumped out of the van and grabbed him, according to police.

The juvenile reported he was able to physically fight the man off. A second suspect then attempted to grab him, but he was also fought off by the juvenile.

The juvenile ran to Pinewood Drive and both suspects fled in the van.

No witnesses were found and no injuries were reported.

Suspect one was described as a male, unknown race.

Suspect two was described as unknown race/sex.

Both suspects were reportedly wearing black hoodies with white masks.

The case is still developing.