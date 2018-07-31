6th Annual Golf Tournament to benefit youth scholarships

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – STOP Inc. announced the 6th annual Harvey N. Johnson, Jr. Memorial “Swing Into Community Action” Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, August 10, with a portion of the proceeds used towards the funding of youth scholarships.

The Cahoon Plantation Golf Course in Chesapeake will serve as the sight of the tournament. The scholarship was named in honor of Johnson, Jr., for his many contributions to community action in South Hampton Roads.

The tournament will help fulfill Mr. Johnson’s vision of area youth reaching their full potential through post-secondary education.

A 9 a.m. shotgun start will be followed by 18 holes of golf. Prizes include a $1 million hole-in-one contest, longest drive and closest to the pin competitions. Prizes will also be awarded to winning teams.

STOP Inc. is a designated Community Action Agency that has been enhancing the lives of low and moderate income individuals and families throughout eastern Virginia since 1965.

Information regarding online registration and sponsorships can be found here.